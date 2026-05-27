India seeks proposals for fifth generation combat jets: report

Visitors stand next to a prototype of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India's most advanced stealth fighter jet, at the "Aero India 2025" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, February 11, 2025.— Reuters/File

Three shortlisted Indian bidders selected for project.

Programme boosts Indian Air Force modernisation push.

US, Russia pitch offers of competing F-35, Su-57 to India.



India has sought initial proposals to locally manufacture a fifth generation combat aircraft from three short-listed bidders, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, citing defence officials.

Here are some details:

The bidders are Tata Advanced Systems, and joint ventures between Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Electronics and Bharat Forge — all of them Indian companies.

India approved a programme to build the stealth fighter jets and invited interest for the same from defence firms last year, weeks after a fierce military conflict with nuclear-armed foe Pakistan.

The programme is critical to boost the strength of the Indian Air Force, whose fleet of mostly Russian aircraft has shrunk to below 30 squadrons in recent months, compared to the approved strength of 42.

The push aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's larger ambition to ramp-up local manufacturing.

Washington has pitched its advanced F-35 jet to India and Russia has countered that by offering its own fifth-generation Su-57. India has maintained a distance from both offers.

New Delhi has long relied on importing machinery and weapons for its armed forces, but a recent push by Modi has helped boost domestic manufacturing.

India's defence production hit a record high of INR1.54 trillion ($16.09 billion) in the financial year ended March 2025.