 
Geo News

India seeks proposals for fifth generation combat jets: report

India has maintained distance from US F-35 and Russian Su-57 fighter jet offers
By
Reuters
|

Published May 27, 2026

Visitors stand next to a prototype of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), Indias most advanced stealth fighter jet, at the Aero India 2025 air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, February 11, 2025.— Reuters/File
Visitors stand next to a prototype of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India's most advanced stealth fighter jet, at the "Aero India 2025" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, February 11, 2025.— Reuters/File
  • Three shortlisted Indian bidders selected for project.
  • Programme boosts Indian Air Force modernisation push.
  • US, Russia pitch offers of competing F-35, Su-57 to India.

India has sought initial proposals to locally manufacture a fifth generation combat aircraft from three short-listed bidders, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, citing defence officials.

Here are some details:

The bidders are Tata Advanced Systems, and joint ventures between Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Electronics and Bharat Forge — all of them Indian companies.

India approved a programme to build the stealth fighter jets and invited interest for the same from defence firms last year, weeks after a fierce military conflict with nuclear-armed foe Pakistan.

The programme is critical to boost the strength of the Indian Air Force, whose fleet of mostly Russian aircraft has shrunk to below 30 squadrons in recent months, compared to the approved strength of 42.

The push aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's larger ambition to ramp-up local manufacturing.

Washington has pitched its advanced F-35 jet to India and Russia has countered that by offering its own fifth-generation Su-57. India has maintained a distance from both offers.

New Delhi has long relied on importing machinery and weapons for its armed forces, but a recent push by Modi has helped boost domestic manufacturing.

India's defence production hit a record high of INR1.54 trillion ($16.09 billion) in the financial year ended March 2025.

Trump declares himself in perfect health after physical exam
Trump declares himself in perfect health after physical exam
Saudi Arabia turns to drones to shield Hajj pilgrims from extreme heat
Saudi Arabia turns to drones to shield Hajj pilgrims from extreme heat
Australia, India, Japan, US Quad to build a port, unveil pact on critical minerals
Australia, India, Japan, US Quad to build a port, unveil pact on critical minerals
Iran supreme leader says regional countries will 'no longer serve as shields' for US bases
Iran supreme leader says regional countries will 'no longer serve as shields' for US bases
Hajj sermon urges Muslims to uphold patience, unity and devotion to Allah
Hajj sermon urges Muslims to uphold patience, unity and devotion to Allah
In pictures: Pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat as Hajj reaches peak
In pictures: Pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat as Hajj reaches peak
India bans cow, calf sacrifice, road blockades for Eid ul Adha prayer
India bans cow, calf sacrifice, road blockades for Eid ul Adha prayer
US hits Iran with new strikes, despite ceasefire
US hits Iran with new strikes, despite ceasefire