New York, New Jersey announce probe into Fifa's World Cup ticket sales

Fifa's logo is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. — Reuters/File

The US states of New York and New Jersey announced a probe on Wednesday into whether Fifa has exploited football fans with "impossibly high" World Cup ticket prices.

Prosecutors in the two states said they would investigate ticket practices by the game’s governing body and organiser of the tournament starting June 11 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"Fifa has turned buying a ticket to the World Cup into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices," said Jennifer Davenport, attorney general for New Jersey, which will host the final on July 19.

"We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation of Fifa’s conduct," she said.

The investigation will probe reports that fans were misled about seat locations and hurt by aggressive demand-based price-setting, where prices rise according to sales.

"New Yorkers have been waiting years for the World Cup to come to their backyard and they deserve a fair shot at affordable tickets," said the state’s attorney general, Letitia James.

"No one should be manipulated into paying sky-high prices for seats, and fans should be able to trust that the tickets they purchase will be the ones they receive."

Much of the controversy has focused on the cost of attending the eight games at the New York Giants and Jets NFL stadium just outside New York City in New Jersey.

In addition to tickets, it will cost $100 to take the train from New York — instead of the typical $12.90 fare.

In May, authorities in California also said they had contacted Fifa over possible legal violations in ticket sales.

Fan organisation Football Supporters Europe (FSE) has branded the World Cup pricing structure as "extortionate" and a "monumental betrayal," citing ticket prices that have put the tournament — expected to help generate $13 billion for Fifa — out of reach for many.

President Donald Trump dismissed concerns over pricing on Wednesday, saying the World Cup was "amazing."

"The World Cup is great. It’s the most successful they’ve ever had, ticket-wise. They’ve never had anything that sold so quickly," he said.