Katie Price's missing husband Lee Andrews found in Dubai jail

Katie revealed last week that she had filed a Missing Persons Report for Lee with the British embassy after not being able to contact him

Katie Price's has finally found her missing husband, Lee Andrews, who contacted her from a Dubai prison.

Katie revealed last week that she had filed a Missing Persons Report for Lee with the British embassy after not being able to contact him.

Andrews married Price just after 10-day whirlwind romance, a decision that sparked speculation about whether he was the right partner for the former glamour model.

The mum-of-five spoke to The Sun and told them that the call came from Dubai Al Awir jail, adding: "I have found him. He is alive, and he is OK. I told him how worried I had been and told him I loved him.

“It was very rushed, but he said the authorities out there thought he was a spy. I don’t know much more than that right now.”

The Sun reports, however, that Lee was arrested on May 14.

According to new reports, Andrews was not, in fact, been detained in relation to espionage charges, but had been arrested regarding a private civil matter.

Lee is apparently set for release on Monday from the notorious 'Dubai Alcatraz' Al Awir prison, so long as a four-figure fine is paid to secure his freedom.