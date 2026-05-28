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Lewis Hamilton wins hearts with caring gesture towards Kim Kardashian's kids

Kardashian looked stunning in a pencil skirt and cropped grey jacket that showed off her slim figure
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 28, 2026

Lewis Hamilton bonds with Kim Kardashians children during cosy LA outing
Lewis Hamilton bonds with Kim Kardashian's children during cosy LA outing

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have taken their blossoming romance to the next level as they spent quality time with her children this week.

The 45-year-old Skims mogul and the 41-year-old Formula 1 champion gave off family vibes as the couple dined with her famous family and Hamilton's mother in LA.

The pictures shared by DailyMail showed Hmailton doting on Kardashian's oldest son Saint, 10, as he wrapped an arm around the youngster, while the reality star held hands with daughter Chicago, eight, and son Psalm, seven. 

What caught fans' attention was the absence of oldest daughter North, 12, who did not appear to be in attendance.

As for style, Kardashian looked stunning in a pencil skirt and cropped grey jacket that showed off her slim figure. 

Meanwhile, Hamilton looked sharp in a white tracksuit, while Kardashian's momager Kris Jenner,70, oozed confidence in a black leather trench coat.

Showing just how serious the pair's romance is, Hamilton's mother Carmen Larbalestier, 71, joined the group for dinner at Nobu.

This public appearance is the latest in a series of outings for the duo, who first sparked romance rumours back in February after more than a decade of friendship. 

One source noted that Hamilton is "head over heels" and feels he has finally met his match after years of waiting for his dream girl.

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