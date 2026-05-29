Two women, one child killed in Dallas gas explosion

Firefighters engaged in rescue operation at the site of gas explosion in Dallas. — Reporter

After a horrific gas explosion and fire at an apartment complex in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas, rescue operations have entered the recovery phase, while according to officials, the death toll has reached three, which includes two women and a child.

According to Dallas Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Evans, three injured people were taken to the hospital, one of whom is in critical but stable condition, while the other two injured people have been given medical aid and will be allowed to go home by late night.

According to officials, two other people who suffered minor injuries reached the hospital on their own and received treatment. Their condition is said to be out of danger.

Deputy Fire Chief Mark DeBerry told the media that the rescue operation has now entered the recovery phase and that these operations are likely to continue for another two to four hours or even longer.

He said the building will be thoroughly searched during the debris removal process to ensure no victims or evidence are overlooked.

Dallas Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said crews will continue to work through the night and will thoroughly inspect every part of the building.

Assistant Fire Chief James Russ said the fire has been brought under control, but firefighters are still on scene and an initial search operation is underway.

Meanwhile, natural gas provider Atmos Energy said in a statement that the fire department was notified at 12:51pm that a construction crew, not affiliated with the company, damaged an underground gas pipeline near 409 East Ninth Street, causing a gas leak and explosion. The company said its experts are working with emergency services, while gas supply to the affected area has been immediately shut off.

Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and asked the public to pray for the families and rescue workers affected by the incident. “I appeal to the entire city, the entire state and the entire country to pray for the individuals and families affected by this tragedy. We also ask everyone to pray for the Dallas Fire Rescue personnel who are still on scene and are engaged in firefighting and rescue operations,” he said.

Dallas Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said that crews will continue to work throughout the night and that every part of the building will be thoroughly investigated.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident, while the process of removing debris and searching for victims is ongoing. Several people have also been reported missing.

Fire rescue personnel are still busy controlling the fire and searching for missing people.