NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani marks Eid in Arsenal-themed outfit

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani offers Eid ul Adha prayers on Wenesday in Ney York City, US, May 27, 2026. — Instagram/@nycmayor

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani marked Eid ul Adha with a message of solidarity and affordability, while drawing attention for wearing an Arsenal-themed outfit at a Muslim holiday event.

In a post on social media, Mamdani said Eid ul Adha was a reminder that sacrifice was "not a burden" but an opportunity to see oneself as "part of something larger".

"To extend a hand to those who need it most," he wrote.

Mamdani, who described himself as New York City's first Muslim mayor, said he was "honoured" to hold the office and was determined to lead through solidarity.

"Together, we are working to ensure every New Yorker can afford the groceries, housing, and child care they need," he said.

"Our solidarity is our strength. Eid Saeed, New York," he added.

The mayor also attracted attention for wearing a blue-and-black Arsenal-themed, kurta-style outfit with red sleeve stripes and the club sponsor slogan "Emirates Fly Better".

Mamdani is a known Arsenal supporter, and the outfit came shortly after the London club were crowned English Premier League champions.

Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy after a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, having secured their first English title in 22 years after second-placed Manchester City drew at Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta's side are also set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Uefa Champions League final in Budapest on May 30, where they will look to complete a historic double.