Justin Bieber shares new intimate photos from life off stage

Justin Bieber shares intimate photos from life off stage

Justin Bieber offered his fans a glimpse into his latest family adventures.

The Baby hitmaker shares personal moments from his life off stage, enjoying relaxed time with wife Hailey Bieber and son Jack Blues Bieber.

On Saturday, May 29, the 32-year-old pop icon posted a new photo dump, featuring sweet family moments.

Outdoors on a grassy farm or petting-zoo-like area with small wooden sheds in the background.

The first image in the carousel shows the couple sharing a kiss, with the Rhode founder appearing to sit on her husband's lap.

Another image captured the Stay singer lying on large colorful blankets spread across a grassy lawn on a sunny day. A laptop sits nearby as he pets a dog resting beside him.

Among others, the series of photos included a snapshot of baby Jack in a light blue outfit standing beside a fenced chicken enclosure.

Several black-and-white striped chickens are gathered inside the pen while a tan goat is standing near the child outside the fence.

Another picture shows him standing near several goats. While Justin, wearing a gray hoodie and colorful pants, held his son’s hand.

The post documents pleasant day outdoors involving farm animals, family-friendly activities, and time spent relaxing in the sun.