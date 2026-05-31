Demi Moore suffers heartbreak after losing closest companion?

Demi Moore might be going through a really tough time in the wake of a devastating loss.

Reportedly, The Substance star’s beloved companion chihuahua Pilaf has passed away.

On Sunday, May 31, Daily Mail reported that the micro-chihuahua had died at the age of five.

Notably, the furry social media sensation hadn't been seen on the Ghost actress’s Instagram account since March 3 when she shared photographs of her dog before the Actor Awards in Los Angeles.

There’s no official confirmation related to the passing of Pilaf yet.

For the unversed, Pilaf, who weighed just 1.5lb when she was born, was the pet who went everywhere with her “mommy” even on flights as the Oscar nominee’s emotional support dog and was also her plus-one for red-carpet premieres and fashion shows.

The late chihuahua was famous for her signature look of always sticking her tongue out. Its owner explained that Pilaf's tongue hung out because she lost the teeth that held it in.

Additionally, the 63-year-old actress, who shares three daughters – Rumer, 37, Scout, 35, and Tallulah, 32 – with Bruce Willis, once admitted that she felt “naked” without the A-list pooch in her arms.