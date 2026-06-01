LESCO suspends officials after defence minister's bribery complaint

LESCO workers are repairing and laying new electrical wires on poles to restore power in Lahore on February 10, 2026. — APP

Two linemen among suspended staff.

Burnt transformer sparked replacement dispute.

LESCO denies evidence of bribery.

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has suspended three officials after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif alleged that a transformer in a village linked to one of his employees was replaced following the payment of an Rs80,000 bribe.

According to the executive engineer (XEN) of LESCO’s Phool Nagar Division, two linemen and one line superintendent have been suspended following the complaint.

The XEN said a 200-kilowatt transformer had burnt out and a 100-kilowatt transformer was being installed in its place. However, he claimed that Asif’s coordinator and villagers stopped the LESCO team from carrying out the installation.

The official further said he personally visited the village and no one provided any evidence that money had been paid to LESCO employees.

According to LESCO sources, a private individual collected money from villagers, but the person had no connection with the power utility.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Power Division Awais Leghari said action had been taken against the relevant individuals following the defence minister’s remarks regarding LESCO.

Leghari said Asif’s statement reflected a process of self-accountability.