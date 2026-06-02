Travis Kelce ignites 'bachelor party' speculations with solo outing

Travis Kelce seemed to be in wedding mode during his latest public sighting sans his fiancee Taylor Swift.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen vacationing in the Bahamas with his friends this weekend.

The New Heights podcast co-host was golfing at the Baker's Bay in the Bahamas, along with friends Matthew Stafford, the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams and more.

Kelce was previously surrounded by rumours of a bachelor party in the region at the estate Swift and the athlete own together, the celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi shared on social media.

Swifties waiting for the wedding of the year left excited comments for the couple, while several fans were surprised by the couple having a house in the Bahamas.

"TS owns a house in the Bahamas?! Never heard that one before…but she probably has secret houses all over the world," one social media user wrote.

Another added, "Yay wedding soon."

A third chimed in, "let the man golf. and stop dissecting who was or wasn't hypothetically there. and why. also a bachelor party isn't a requirement to get married."