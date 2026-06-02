Madison Beer gushes over boyfriend Justin Herbert for unbelievable gesture

Madison Beer's boyfriend Justin Herbert brought about some big changes in her life, just by quietly existing by her side.

The 27-year-old musician talked about her relationship with the Los Angeles quarterback, 28, during a recent show for her ongoing Locket tour, and revealed how he helped her through a very strong fear of flying.

The Reckless hitmaker noted, "I definitely freaked out a lot over flying. I feel like, weirdly, being with Justin has helped my... me getting over my flight... Well, because he's amazing, but also because his team flies so much, and because he's never scared. But I'm like, if you're like fine, then maybe it's fine."

Beer continued, "​And I feel like I just trust him, and like... You know when you just trust. It's almost like you look at like the flight attendants, and you're like, if they're not freaking out, then I'm not freaking out. That's how I feel about him. Where I'm like he's fine, so I'm like, it must be fine. And he flies all the time, like when they're in season, they fly like every single week, and I could never. So, like, it makes me feel better, because I'm like, he's taken so many flights and they've all been okay, so I'm like, it's fine. That's how my brain thinks about it."

The make you mine songstress and the football star have been together since 2025, and have left fans with many 'couple goals' besides the recent confession.

Sharing the now-viral video on social media, X users wrote, "She’s soo in love," and "sweetest couple ever."

A third chimed in to exclaim, "AWWW."