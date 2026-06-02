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Four Pakistani farm workers murdered in Italy

Victims' bodies found from a burnt-out minivan, reports Corriere della Sera daily
By
AFP
|

Published June 02, 2026

Police officers work at the scene after several people were injured when a car drove into pedestrians in the center of the northern Italian city of Modena, Italy, May 16, 2026.— Reuters/File
Police officers work at the scene after several people were injured when a car drove into pedestrians in the center of the northern Italian city of Modena, Italy, May 16, 2026.— Reuters/File

Italian police have arrested two Pakistani nationals for the murder of four Pakistani farm workers found dead in a burnt-out minivan in southern Italy, Corriere della Sera daily reported Tuesday.

The burnt-out vehicle was found at a petrol station near the village of Amendolara in a vast farming area in the Calabria region.

CCTV images from the petrol station showed two people blocking the van’s doors from the outside and throwing liquid inside, Corriere della Sera reported citing law enforcement sources.

The images showed a fire breaking out and the two people running away, the report said.

Firefighters found the bodies inside after putting out the fire.

"This is definitely murder, we just have to work out the details," local police chief Antonio Borelli was quoted by Corriere as saying.

The paper said there had been 14 cases of arson involving cars and minivans carrying migrants in recent months in the area, where there are tensions between migrants over the division of farm work, residency papers and accommodation.

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