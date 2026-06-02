Is Jennifer Lopez lowkey dating Brett Goldstein? Relationship explained

Rumours are going on about Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein ‘secret romance’ after they appeared together.

Jlo and Brett appeared in the trailer for their upcoming Netflix rom com Office Romance, which is set to release in 2026.

In the film, the 56-year-old singer plays a role of a boss who does not allow dating at work, but things change when she starts falling for a lawyer which is played by Goldstein.

However, their strong on-screen chemistry got fans buzzing and guessing if there is something real between them going on.

Some reports say the two got along really well while filming as people there on set described them as having a flirty and fun vibe, with Goldstein reportedly impressed by Lopez and she enjoying the friendly attention during shooting.

Still, insiders added that there is no real relationship between them just yet. The Unstoppable actress is said to be happy and focused on her life, work and family after her divorce with Ben Affleck.

She also shared in interviews that she is not rushing into dating and is enjoying her own space.

Whereas Brett also reacted to the rumours in a light way, saying that he is “flattered” but nothing is going on between them outside of work.

In Hollywood, it is very common for co stars to face dating rumours when they have good chemistry on screen.