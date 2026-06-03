Robert Pattinson slams ‘Batman' body critics

Robert Pattinson has hit back at critics who claimed he didn't bother getting in shape for The Batman, and he's not mincing words about it.

Speaking to GQ magazine as part of the publication's summer cover story on The Odyssey, the 40-year-old actor addressed the lingering perception that his physique in the 2022 film was less than superhero standard.

The reality, he says, was rather different.

"[Everyone was like], 'You didn't work out at all.' I worked out every fucking day," Pattinson said.

"Even after that, I still look like I didn't work out. I worked out twice a day at, like, three o'clock in the morning. I'm like, It's just because I said it in an interview [once that exercise was uncool]. I was trying to sound cool!"

So there it is, the offhand comment about not believing in exercise that circulated widely before the first film's release was, by his own admission, a pose rather than a policy.

The irony is that it has followed him ever since.

Now Pattinson is preparing to do it all again for The Batman: Part II, director Matt Reeves' long-awaited sequel, for which he has had a home gym installed.

The film will also star Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson, and Reeves recently teased production by sharing a first look image of the Batmobile on a snow-covered street.

Pattinson, however, appears to be one of the last to know the specifics of what lies ahead.

"I just heard from the stunt guy the other day. He said, 'Ooh, 11 weeks of nights.' I'm like, 'Excuse me?' I'm like, 'No one's even sent me a schedule,'" he said.