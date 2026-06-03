Dua Lipa, Callum Turner's Sicily wedding comes with strict rules

The couple invited only eight guests to the ceremony, while a three-day celebration in Sicily is still to come

Millions of fans are eagerly awaiting the grand celebrations surrounding pop icon Dua Lipa's second wedding ceremony with Callum Turner this week.

The Future Nostalgia hitmaker, 30, who was reportedly excited to walk down the aisle with her fiancé, Eternity actor Callum Turner, 36, tied the knot on May 31 at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall.

The intimate ceremony took place on Sunday morning ahead of the couple's lavish three-day celebration in Sicily.

But here's the surprising part: high profile wedding comes with strict instructions for residents, who have reportedly been asked to 'sign a non-disclosure agreement.'

Police and security have been preparing to throw a 'ring of steel' around Piazza Santa Anna and Piazza Croce dei Vespri in Palermo from Thursday to Saturday.

However, officials are said to have put out a vague notice claiming there will be a 'demonstration production' instead of confirming the wedding.

A source said: 'It's all very, very off limits. It's top secret. The security is private but the local police are involved with the organisation of the event.

'The squares they are going to close off are already pedestrian zones with no traffic.'

'Officials have made up this 'demonstration production in the square' in Piazza Sant'Anna and Piazza dei Vespri as an excuse to put up barriers and keep pedestrians out', they added to The Sun.

The couple invited only eight guests to the ceremony, while a three-day celebration in Sicily is still to come.

Sources also revealed that Callum was 'shaking' as he saw Dua walk down the aisle, with the hitmaker's parents Dukagjin and Anesa, her sister Rina and brother Gjin watching on.