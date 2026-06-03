Robert Pattinson reacts to viral Batman criticism in new interview

Robert Pattinson is once again defending his Batman body – and this time, he is bringing receipts, sarcasm, and a home gym.

Speaking to GQ for its summer cover story, the actor revealed he upgraded his training setup ahead of The Batman: Part II, installing a full home gym so he could bulk up for Bruce Wayne’s return.

Why the extra effort? Because the internet, apparently, was not impressed the first time around.

“[Everyone was like], ‘You didn’t work out at all.’ I worked out every fucking day,” the Twilight star said.

“Even after that, I still look like I didn’t work out. I worked out twice a day at, like, three o’clock in the morning. I’m like, It’s just because I said it in an interview [once that exercise was uncool]. I was trying to sound cool!”

The actor is stepping back into the cape under director Matt Reeves, alongside a stacked cast including Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson.

Reeves recently teased production with a snowy Batmobile shot, though Pattinson admits he is still catching up on the actual schedule.

“I just heard from the stunt guy the other day. He said, ‘Ooh, 11 weeks of nights.’ I’m like, ‘Excuse me?’ I’m like, ‘No one’s even sent me a schedule,’” he joked.

Before Gotham, Pattinson survived Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which he described as one of the most physically punishing shoots of his career. Filmed across steep Sicilian terrain, the production reportedly left even seasoned crew members wiped out.

“At the end of every day people were broken.”

If anything, Pattinson seems less worried about bats and villians – and more concerned about proving, once again, that yes, he did actually lift weights.