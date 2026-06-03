Fahad Mustafa urges Punjab govt to extend cinema operating hours

Fahad Mustafa. — Instagram@Mustafafahad

Pakistani actor and producer Fahad Mustafa has appealed to the Punjab government to reconsider the current closing timings of malls and cinemas, saying the restrictions are affecting newly released films and limiting audience access.

In a letter addressed to Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and shared on Instagram, Mustafa requested a review of cinema operating hours, noting that most cinemas are located in shopping malls and are therefore affected by the government's early-closure policy introduced as part of austerity measures.

The actor said the restrictions were impacting recently released films that depend on strong audience turnout.

He argued that a modest extension in cinema operating hours could help boost ticket sales and revenues for cinemas and film distributors, while also supporting jobs linked to the exhibition and hospitality sectors.

Mustafa said longer operating hours would also provide greater convenience for moviegoers who are only able to attend screenings later in the evening.

"The early closure is affecting recently released films that are relying on this period to reach audiences," he wrote in the letter.

The appeal comes as Mustafa's latest film "Zombeid" is currently screening in cinemas across Pakistan following its release during Eid ul Adha.

In his letter, Mustafa also acknowledged the Punjab government's support for the film industry, including initiatives such as Film City, and said such efforts had been encouraging for people working in the creative sector.

He urged the government to consider a small relaxation in operating hours, saying it would be welcomed by filmmakers, cinema operators and audiences alike.

The Punjab government has introduced timings for markets and public places as part of energy-saving and austerity measures.