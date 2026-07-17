Actor Huma Saleem accuses cricketer of harassment, threatens legal action

Actor Huma Saleem poses in an undated picture. — Instagram/@Humasaleem

Renowned model and actor Huma Saleem has claimed that she was harassed for months by a cricketer with whom she was in a relationship.

Without naming the cricketer, the showbiz star said she has planned to take legal action against the sportsman.

Taking to Instagram, Huma revealed that she had been in an "abusive" relationship with a cricketer who not only harassed her but also contacted her family and friends and attempted to "defame" her professionally.

While refraining from disclosing the cricketer's name, she described the past few weeks as a "very unsettling time," saying she had been facing harassment for the past two months, which ultimately prompted her to speak out.

"[I] want to expose a famous cricketer who is a cheat, fraud and womaniser and today they crossed the line by threatening and harassing me," Huma wrote on her Instagram account, which disappeared after a few hours.

She added that despite being out of contact with him for the past two months, he continued to disturb her.

Huma said she wanted to move on from the situation but claimed that "he always comes back and disturbs me mentally."

Hinting at legal action, she said that like many women, she didn't want to "socially defame" herself, but added that her "threshold has been exceeded."

She further wrote: "I will expose this bloody cricketer for what they do in hotels with the PCB money in recent times, and this person will be exposed in the coming days with my legal team."

The actor alleged that the cricketer not only messaged her repeatedly but also contacted her family, friends, and colleagues.

She further claimed that he attempted to damage her professional reputation.

"When I started my work, they were trying to defame me professionally by messaging my work-related colleagues. I have also been facing this harassment while I was with him, and this is all due to him and his family."

Huma described the alleged conduct as "the most heinous" act because it sought to damage her reputation despite the time they had spent together.

"I have been in an abusive relationship and still I never said anything, but this time my threshold has exceeded, and now it’s high time to expose this bloody cricketer."

She added that "every story has other sides" and alleged that the cricketer had been defaming her in front of others.

Huma concluded by saying she would pursue the matter through legal channels, claiming she has "proof of every reply" to support her allegations.