Anniqa Meraj set for Pakistan's historic Miss World debut

Miss World Pakistan 2026 Anniqa Meraj can be seen in this undated image. — www.missworld.com

Anniqa Meraj has been crowned Miss World Pakistan 2026 and will represent the country at the 75th Anniversary Edition of the Miss World Festival in Vietnam, marking Pakistan's debut at the pageant.

The festival is scheduled to be held from August 9 to September 5, according to a post shared by Miss World on Instagram.

Anniqa, 24, has been described as a Business and Economics graduate with academic focus in accounting and auditing.

Sharing her ambitions, Anniqa said: "My future ambition is to achieve my dream of becoming a State-Authorised Public Accountant. And actively advocating for children's rights and girls' education to help build a brighter future for Pakistan."

The crowning ceremony took place at Lahore's Faletti's Hotel, where Anniqa was crowned by Dr Shafaq Akhtar, Miss Pakistan Universal 2022, and Attaullah Gujjar, Mr Pakistan World.

Miss Pakistan World described her as a pageant veteran, saying she has participated in six international competitions and brought home four winning titles.

While this will be Pakistan's first appearance at Miss World, the country has had recent representation at other international pageants, including Miss Universe, where Erica Robin and Roma Riaz have represented Pakistan.

Anniqa's participation in Vietnam is being presented by organisers as a historic milestone for Pakistan on the Miss World stage.