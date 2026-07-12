Pakistan in talks with Netflix, other OTT platforms for 'equitable share of space'

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal addresses a media briefing during the Monthly Development Update on June 30,2026. — APP

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan was in discussions with Netflix and other streaming platforms to secure open, sustainable partnership avenues for Pakistani creators through international visibility.

The initiative aims to strengthen Pakistan's entertainment industry while expanding the global footprint of its film and television productions.

Alongside these, the minister announced that the government was “actively working towards developing Pakistan’s very own independent OTT platform to champion stories globally.”

In a statement, the federal minister said Pakistani dramas and films were gaining widespread popularity and appreciation globally, making the creative and cultural industry a key pillar of the country's export strategy under the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative.

He also noted that major streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime serve as critical gateways to global audiences. But “they have unfortunately been weaponised by regional politics for too long, denying Pakistani content its rightful, due space.”

A Netflix logo is displayed at the Lucca Comics & Games 2025 event in Lucca, Italy, October 31, 2025. — Reuters

To address the issue, Iqbal said, the government was engaged in talks with Netflix and other global streaming giants to adjust the regional framework.

“Our goal is clear: secure an equitable share of space and open sustainable partnership avenues for Pakistani creators,” he added.