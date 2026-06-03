Holly Ramsay credits parents' guidance for happy start to married life

Holly has revealed the marriage advice her parents, who have been married 29 years

Nothing is more more precious than having progressive and supportive parents, especially after getting married.

Holly Ramsay, daughter of celebrity chef, 26, and the Olympic swimmer, 31, tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December,27, 2025, at Bath Abbey, followed by a reception at Kin House.

Now, Holly has revealed the marriage advice her parents, who have been married 29 years, have given her as she gushed, 'they are so supportive'.

Speaking at Gordon's new Krude olive oil launch party, Holly was asked, 'What advice have your parents given you for a successful marriage?'

She exclusively told the Daily Mail: ‘Oh my goodness, have fun, all the time just have fun. Work hard and play hard and just having a happy home.'

Holly added: 'Mum and dad are so supportive with what we all do and especially working in beauty and fashion it’s so fun sharing my clothes with my sisters and Mum.'

It comes after Holly and Adam shared a birthday tribute to his sister Bethany earlier this month, just days after snubbing his grandmother's 84th.

The Olympic swimmer has been locked in a feud with his estranged family since it was revealed in November that Adam had banned his mother Caroline and father Mark, from his December wedding to Holly.