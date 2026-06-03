Diddy's lawyer gives rare insight into disgraced rapper's life in prison

Sean Diddy Combs has been in prison for the last seven months and while he has made huge changes to his life as he remains behind the bars, he is hopeful about receiving word on his appeal to minimise the sentence.

The disgraced music mogul for “hoping for a good outcome,” his lawyer Juda Engelmayer, shared, adding that the Last Night hitmaker has become deeply involved with the intricacies of his legal battle.

“He’s become like a paralegal, if not a lawyer already. My experience [is that] clients who are deeply involved in their cases are the ones who get further,” the legal expert told Us Weekly.

As for his life at Fort Dix, Engelmayer noted that the Bad Boy Records founder told the outlet that he has left his previous life behind and is “trying to be one of the guys. He’s congenial and helpful.”

Although, the lawyer added that some of the inmates look at him differently because of his “celebrity,” he “doesn’t play that up. He sits down one-on-one with people [and] talks to them and helps counsel some of them. He has a following and people like him [but] he also spends a lot of time by himself.”

The music mogul currently works in the prison library where he interacts with his inmates, asking about the books they read and recommending them further readings.

When he is not working, the rapper is keeping active – working out at the gym or playing basketball just to keep his mind and body healthy, alongside meditating and praying.