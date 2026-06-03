Jason Kelce gives sweet nod to sister-in-law Taylor Swift ahead of wedding

Jason Kelce just published a new book with his brother and longtime collaborator Travis Kelce, No Dumb Questions, and borrowed words from his brother's fiancee Taylor Swift for a dedication.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles centre penned, “At the end of the day, I get to do this with my best friend on the planet. Everyone gets to see the guy we've seen all these years up close — the human exclamation point. Taylor really nailed it with that description.”

Jason was referring to the pop superstar's description of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end during her appearance on the New Heights podcast, where she called her husband-to-be a "human exclamation point."

Swifties found the mention really sweet and took to social media to share it among the community.

Flocking to the comments, fans wrote, "I remember his reaction when Taylor said this. A big sigh of awe from Jason of how spot on it was," and "Picking my book up today!!!"

Another chimed in, "I honestly stopped believing in love for myself but their relationship is so inspiring. Shows you can go through shit and still love and be loved."