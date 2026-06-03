Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau ready for major step amid his ongoing divorce

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are ready to take the next step in their relationship after a year together, which they spent travelling the world together – from official events to Coachella.

The 54-year-old former Canadian prime minister has reportedly made the move of asking the pop superstar, 41, to move in with him in his new home in Montreal.

“Justin is showing Katy his new home, where he wants her to live part of the year with him,” an insider told Us Weekly.

This year in February, reports emerged about Trudeau purchasing a two-story, nearly 5,000-square foot house in Montreal’s Outremont borough for $3.1 million.

The source shared that the property is located “just blocks away” from Trudeau’s home that he previously shared with his now-estranged wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and their children - Xavier, 18, and Hadrien, 12, and daughter Ella-Grace, 17.

Although the politician bought the property under his name only, the insider noted, “It’s large enough for a blended family,” the source notes, “and in a prestigious neighborhood where he used to live.”

An insider close to Perry told the outlet that the Teenage Dream hitmaker still has her “home base” in Montecito, California, where she and ex-fiance Orlando Bloom, 49, own a $15 million mansion.

At present, Perry and Trudeau are working through their long-distance relationship which works for them. “They’ve found a rhythm that works and make a point to see each other as often as possible,” they noted.