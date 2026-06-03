Taylor Swift returns to roots with Jack Antonoff for upcoming song

Taylor Swift went back to her country roots for her upcoming Toy Story soundtrack, I Knew It, I Knew You, and with none other than her longtime collaborator and friend, Jack Antonoff, who was rumoured to be estranged from the singer.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Bleachers frontman, 42, co-produced and co-wrote the song which comes out this Friday, June 5.

The Opalite hitmaker officially made the announcement on Monday, June 1, and took the internet by a storm.

While Swifties are excited for the original soundtrack, there have also been rumours about the Grammy winner extending her return to country music for the re-release of her Debut album.

Excited Swifties quickly began speculating about the debut re-recording with one writing, "debut taylor is finally back. jack antonoff doing country production??take my money already."

Another exclaimed, "WAITTTT, ikiiky single 6/5, tim mcgraw tv single 6/19, debut tv including vault tracks + ikiiky 10/23."

While more cheered, "IM SAT OMG FRIDAY COME FASTER," and "OMGG DEBUT TV UR COMING HOME BABY," and another wrote, "Oh this is a debut tv soft launch frr."

Fans have been theorising about the Debut re-release for a while since the original album turns 20 this year.