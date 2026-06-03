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Taylor Swift returns to roots with Jack Antonoff for upcoming song

Taylor Swift reunites with Jack Antonoff for 'I Knew It, I Knew You' after 'Showgirl' era
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 03, 2026

Taylor Swift returns to roots with Jack Antonoff for upcoming song
Taylor Swift returns to roots with Jack Antonoff for upcoming song 

Taylor Swift went back to her country roots for her upcoming Toy Story soundtrack, I Knew It, I Knew You, and with none other than her longtime collaborator and friend, Jack Antonoff, who was rumoured to be estranged from the singer.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Bleachers frontman, 42, co-produced and co-wrote the song which comes out this Friday, June 5.

The Opalite hitmaker officially made the announcement on Monday, June 1, and took the internet by a storm.

While Swifties are excited for the original soundtrack, there have also been rumours about the Grammy winner extending her return to country music for the re-release of her Debut album.

Excited Swifties quickly began speculating about the debut re-recording with one writing, "debut taylor is finally back. jack antonoff doing country production??take my money already."

Another exclaimed, "WAITTTT, ikiiky single 6/5, tim mcgraw tv single 6/19, debut tv including vault tracks + ikiiky 10/23."

While more cheered, "IM SAT OMG FRIDAY COME FASTER," and "OMGG DEBUT TV UR COMING HOME BABY," and another wrote, "Oh this is a debut tv soft launch frr."

Fans have been theorising about the Debut re-release for a while since the original album turns 20 this year.

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