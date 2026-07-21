Saudi govt introduces multiple-entry Umrah visa valid for one year

Muslims perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah after Saudi authorities ease COVID-19 restrictions on October 4, 2020. — Reuters

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched a multiple-entry Umrah visa valid for 365 days from the date of issuance, allowing pilgrims to enter the kingdom multiple times with a cumulative stay of up to 90 days, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said in a statement.

According to SPA, the ministry said the initiative aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Programme by facilitating pilgrims' arrival, enriching their experience and improving service efficiency.

The ministry said each visit under the visa requires pilgrims to purchase a service package through an approved provider on the Nusuk platform. It added that the package duration must not exceed the number of days remaining on the visa.

According to SPA, pilgrims must also obtain an Umrah permit through the Nusuk application before arriving in the kingdom.

The ministry said the visa is deactivated after each departure and reactivated once regulatory requirements are fulfilled for the next visit. It added that the visa will not be activated during the Hajj season, from the first of Zilqad until the 13th of Zilhajj.

The ministry said the new visa offers greater flexibility in planning visits and supports the integration of digital and operational services throughout the pilgrims' journey.