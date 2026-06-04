 
Geo News

Cara Delevingne reveals how it felt to walk for Victoria's Secret

Cara Delevingne reflects on her debut for Victoria's Secret at fashion show
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 04, 2026

Cara Delevingne reveals how it felt to walk for Victoria&apos;s Secret
Cara Delevingne reveals how it felt to walk for Victoria's Secret

Cara Delevingne has opened up about what it was really like to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the height of her modelling career, and the complicated feelings she kept hidden throughout.

Speaking on the 3 June episode of Call Her Daddy, the 33-year-old model and actress reflected on her debut appearance in the famous runway event in 2012, a time when she had not yet publicly explored or revealed her sexuality. 

She described the experience as simultaneously fun and disorienting, like playing dress-up while carrying a secret she hadn't yet fully examined herself.

"I was in the closet. I was gay and also [thinking], 'Am I the only lesbian that's ever done Victoria's Secret,'" she said. 

"I was having a great time, but also very confused. I felt like I was an undercover lesbian."

Delevingne said she had never felt close to femininity growing up and hadn't enjoyed being a girl in a world that she felt attached fewer opportunities to that identity. 

Walking in a miniskirt and stilettos at one of fashion's most high-profile events meant embodying a version of herself that felt performed rather than authentic. 

"Something darker about it" undercut the fun, she said, because she was navigating her identity without a clear sense of where she stood.

She returned for the 2013 show and was invited back in 2016, but declined. 

She is now in a relationship with singer-songwriter Leah Mason, known professionally as Mink, whom she met at boarding school and reconnected with twelve years later. 

Diddy's lawyer gives rare insight into disgraced rapper's life in prison
Diddy's lawyer gives rare insight into disgraced rapper's life in prison
Robert Pattinson opens up about life-changing aspects of fatherhood
Robert Pattinson opens up about life-changing aspects of fatherhood
Joe Jonas gets candid about life after Sophie Turner split
Joe Jonas gets candid about life after Sophie Turner split
Holly Ramsay credits parents' guidance for happy start to married life
Holly Ramsay credits parents' guidance for happy start to married life
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take shocking decision ahead of wedding
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take shocking decision ahead of wedding
Shakira turns heads at Miami event with bold fashion moment
Shakira turns heads at Miami event with bold fashion moment
Gracie Abrams hints at collaborations on 'Daughter From Hell' album
Gracie Abrams hints at collaborations on 'Daughter From Hell' album
Jason Sudeikis reveals why dating feels different after Olivia Wilde split
Jason Sudeikis reveals why dating feels different after Olivia Wilde split