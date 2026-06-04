Charli XCX jokes about autotune reliance: 'I'm not Ariana Grande'

Charli XCX is just as much an Ariana Grande fan as everyone else, and despite her own musical talents recognises the unique abilities the pop superstar has.

During a recent event, the BRAT hitmaker, 33, joked self-deprecatingly about her own dependance on autotune while she performs, unlike the Side to Side hitmaker who can hit a high note at any given moment.

"If you guys don’t have any auto tune i’m fu--ed, i’m not Ariana Grande," Charli told her crowd laughingly.

The Apples songstress was initially criticised for her heavy use of autotune but she has carved her own style in pop music which aids her in achieving the sound she wants in her projects.

Social media users were impressed to see the singer making fun of herself and praising her peer and collaborator, with one writing, "I need them to make another song together. sympathy is a knife is still on repeat every now n then," referring to the two pop stars' collaborative track on BRAT.

Another added, "she know who mother is," and "two icons period."

While others gushed, "WE LOVE HER," "she’s so real for that" and "queen knows queen."