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One dead, three injured in parking lot shooting after Fairfield High School graduation

Following the shooting, the officers rushed to the scene at 7:15 p.m, per Fairfield Police Department
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 04, 2026

One dead, three injured in parking lot shooting after Fairfield High School graduation
One dead, three injured in parking lot shooting after Fairfield graduation: Here's what we know

Three people were left injured and one dead after a shooting incident that took place at Fairfield High School premises, police confirm.

The shooting happened in the parking lot after a gradation ceremony was over on Wednesday evening, June 3, 2026.

According to the Fairfield police officials, the incident left an 18-year-old adult dead on the spot while injuring three others who are 11, 20 and 25 years old.

FDP said the officers rushed to the scene at 7:15 p.m. after they came to know about the shooting.

The incident took place in the parking lot at Fairfield High School, following a graduation ceremony for Sem Yeto Continuation High School, which shares the campus.

“Four victims sustained gunshot wounds during the incident and one of those victims succumbed to their injuries,” as per the statement issued by the Fairfield police.

It added, the victims are being treated at a nearby medical facility.

The FPD said the event attracted around two hundred people, while officials stressed that the event was not Fairfield High School’s graduation ceremony, which is scheduled for Friday, June 5.

Amid the continuing investigation, the officials have closed the roads leading to the school.

FPD officials said Cement Hill Road and East Atlantic Avenue are under lockdown, and officers on ground are diverting people to the north on North Texas Street.

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