Katie Price looks downcast by the pool as Lee Andrews prison release faces delay

Katie Price looks pensive ahead of mission to free husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price appeared downcast and deep in thought as she stepped out for a sunbathe before embarking on her mission to help secure her husband Lee Andrews' release on Wednesday.

For the unversed, the mother-of-five has flown to Dubai in hopes of reuniting with her husband, Lee Andrews, ahead of his release from prison.

The self-proclaimed businessman is currently incarcerated over a 'private civil matter' at Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison.

However, before heading to the prison or police station ,Katie slipped into a tiny swimsuit and relaxed on a sun lounger by the pool.

In pictures shared by the DailyMail the-mum-of-five looked pensive as at one point she read a book and took a moment to herself read her book and took a moment amid the ongoing drama in her personal life.

Earlier in the day, the star took to her social media, as she posted a clip of her wearing burgundy leggings and a matching top with a pink jacket around her waist.

The development comes after Katie shared a cryptic post about 'heartbreak and loss she didn't see coming' on Instagram on Wednesday, a day after she flew out to be reunited with her spouse in Dubai.

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that Lee 'won't be getting released from prison anytime soon', despite him being expected to have been freed on Monday.