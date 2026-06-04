King Charles holds private meeting at Palace to carry out succession task

King Charles has had been quite busy in the past few days as he returned to his full schedule following a brief break at Sandringham last month.

Given that Charles serves as the monarch for 15 independent nations, he has some heavy responsibilities, including settling succession matters for key positions and following through with the protocol.

Prince William, who is the next in line to the throne, is often delegated some matters to lighten the King’s burden, especially amid his ongoing cancer treatment. While there has been a lot of talk about abdication for Charles, the King has proven time and time again that he is in good health to run his reign.

On Wednesday, the King held a private audience with The Honourable Louise Arbour, upon her appointment as the Governor-General of Canada, at Buckingham Palace. She had succeeded Mary Simon as the announcement was carried out by the Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney.

Before her duties officially begin on Monday, the King had invited Louise for a special meeting as part of the protocol.

The monarch’s office later shared an update about the new Governor-General of Canada and a photo of the two meeting.

However, the contents of their discussion were not disclosed to the public.

The meeting comes amid reports of removing the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession via the Parliament Act. the unanimous vote of all the 14 states are needed in order to approve ousting the shamed ex-prince.

Canada, along with Australia and New Zealand have given their nod to support the decision whenever it takes place.