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Palace issues statement as royals strengthen ties: ‘Wonderful'

King Charles Office shares key message just hour after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mark Lilibet's big day
By
A. Akmal
|

Published June 04, 2026

Palace issues statement as royals strengthen ties: ‘Wonderful&apos;

Buckingham Palace released a statement at the key royals return to UK, accomplishing an important mission for King Charles.

The monarch, who himself has had a busy day of meetings at the Palace, had delegated a diplomatic task to his most trusted the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in Portugal to mark a historic day, commemorating their treaty over six centuries old between the two nations.

Upon their return, the Palace shared a message, which also coincided with the fifth birthday of Princess Lilibet.

“Thank you for a wonderful visit to Portugal!” the statement read for Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward.

“From baptising a cask of Port to putting up tents with young people on the DofE International Award, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have had a busy few days in Lisbon and Porto,” it continued.

“Highlights included visits to Batalha Monastery, Porto Cathedral and Casa da Música; speaking at Model NATO about Women, Peace and Security; receiving the keys to the city at Porto Town Hall; and jumping on a famous Lisbon tram.”

One of the key highlights was also the powerful speech Sophie had made to the students to Lisbon about how “sexual violence in conflict is really a scourge on the world”.

She noted that even in countries post-conflict, the “violence that is carrying on” and it “not acceptable”.

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