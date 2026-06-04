Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky left stranded after major passport error

Chris Hemsworth recently shared a funny family travel story that once left him unable to board an international flight.

The 42-year-old actor recalled the incident during an interview with his wife, Elsa Pataky, explaining how simple mistake at the airport caused unexpected trouble to them.

Hemsworth shared that he accidentally packed the wrong passport for one of their children before the trip.

Instead of carrying his son’s passport, he took his daughter’s by mistake.

Chris, however, then remembered trying to explain the mix up to airport staff but the situation got really awkward in no time leaving them in complete chaos.

The Thor actor continued joking that he tried to convince the security that the passport belonged to his child but the staff immediately noticed something was not right.

Chris Hemsworth shared that he packed wrong passport for one of their kids before the trip

Pataky laughed while remembering that moment and playfully disagreed when Hemsworth shared that the children looked similar enough for the mistake to go unnoticed.

The couple have been married since 2010 and share three children together which includes daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

For the unversed, the Hemsworth family also been celebrating new milestone, as the twins recently made their acting debut in Pataky’s television series The Tribute, where they appeared as the sons of her character.