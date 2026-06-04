Courteney Cox reacts to Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow's reunion

Aniston and Kudrow appear for their first joint interview since 2021

Courtney Cox is sending love to her “Girl-Friends” Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Ludrow.

On Wednesday, June 3, Aniston and Kudrow appeared on Variety’s Actors on Actor — their first joint interview since 2021 — and reflected on their time together on the hit ‘90s sitcom, Friends. Cheering them on from home was their Friends costar, Courteney Cox, who shared a clip from the interview to her Instagram Stories.

“I love my girls,” Cox wrote over the clip along with a kissy face emoji.

In the clip, Aniston and Kudrow recalled the list of celebrity guests on the show, including Bruce Willis, Isabella Rossellini, Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, and even Aniston’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

At another point in the interview, the duo considered a Friends spinoff.

“I would love to do another one. If anyone wrote a good one. Let’s do it. You heard it here!” Aniston suggested.

“Can we do you, me and Courteney [Cox]? What would that be?” Kudrow asked.

“Girl-friends. Let’s pitch it. Let’s workshop it in front of all these wonderful people,” replied Aniston.