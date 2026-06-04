William, Kate to attend Peter Phillips’ wedding as Harry left off guest list

The future British monarch, Prince William, and his wife, Princess Kate will attend Peter Phillips' wedding reception on Saturday, June 6.

William, 43, and Kate, 44, are believed to be going to both the ceremony at All Saints Church and the reception being held at Gatcombe Park, Princess Anne's home, afterwards.

The Prince of Wales will "stay for the entirety" of his cousin's celebration, according to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden.

Peter, 48, proposed to paediatric nurse Harriet last summer and revealed their wedding date and location in April. Both have children from their previous relationships.

William didn't attend his cousin's first wedding to Autumn Kelly in 2008 because he went to old friend Batian Craig's nuptials in Africa instead, meaning Kate attended on her own. This was the first time she met William's grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, however, are unlikely to attend the wedding reception, though they are expected at the church ceremony.

This is because they're scheduled to attend the Epsom Derby, more than 100 miles away in Surrey, later in the day.

The summer wedding will take place at All Saints Church, Kemble, Cirencester on Saturday 6th June 2026 in a private ceremony.

Prince Harry, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson wouldn't be attending the wedding.