MPA Saqib Chadhar booked under PECA in Momina Iqbal 'harassment, blackmail' case

A collage of actor Momina Iqbal and PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar. — [email protected]/chsaqibkhanchadhar

Chadhar faces allegations of cyber harassment and threat.

Iqbal recently approached the NCCIA.

Threat messages traced to number linked to Chadhar.

LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has registered a case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Saqib Chadhar under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) over allegations of cyber harassment, blackmail and threats made against actor and model Momina Iqbal.

The case was registered after Iqbal recently approached the NCCIA with a complaint against the Punjab Assembly member.

According to the FIR, Chadhar, his wife, and several associates allegedly subjected Iqbal to cyber harassment and blackmail, while also threatening her and members of her family. The suspects face allegations of carrying out unlawful surveillance and issuing threats to the actor and her relatives.

The FIR of the case stated that Iqbal had declined Chadhar’s marriage proposal after learning that he was already married. Following the refusal, the lawmaker allegedly began blackmailing her by sending private videos and threatening to leak her personal data if she did not agree to marry him.

Investigators also alleged that Chadhar levelled false accusations against the actor in 2023, resulting in the breakdown of a previous marriage proposal.

According to the complaint, threatening messages were sent to Iqbal, her current husband and her family members. Similar messages were also allegedly sent to her sister.

The FIR said threatening messages were traced to a phone number associated with Chadhar. It added that blackmail videos allegedly sent by the lawmaker were recovered from Iqbal’s mobile phone.

Iqbal’s sister, who is a lawyer, provided the NCCIA with a video related to the alleged threats, the FIR said. The video and a mobile phone have been taken into custody as digital evidence and sent for forensic examination.

The FIR further alleged that the provincial lawmaker deleted data and applications from his mobile phone before submitting the device to the NCCIA.

Earlier, Iqbal had approached the Chung Police Station in Lahore seeking the registration of a case against Chadhar, accusing him of harassment, blackmail and death threats. In her application, she alleged that the lawmaker had repeatedly contacted her and her fiancé, who is now her husband, issued threats and used abusive language after she rejected his marriage proposal.

She also alleged that Chadhar made threatening WhatsApp calls and sent messages, while similar threats were delivered to her sister's phone. Reports said the actor, accompanied by her lawyers, had met Chung Police Station SHO Faheem Imdad to report the matter.

It may be noted that the matter came to light during Iqbal's wedding preparations. She tied the knot earlier this week.