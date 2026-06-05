Prince Harry shocks fans with Peter Phillips wedding decision

Is Prince Harry joining the royals at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding? Well, there is a shocking revelation made.

There were talks surrounding an invitation being sent or not being sent to the Duke of Sussex and his family in Montecito.

As per Daily Mail's column, Ephraim Hardcastle, Peter himself reached out to Harry about the potential invitation, keeping in mind the family rift.

It has been reported that a royal "mole advises that Phillips, well aware of the family feud, played a straight bat and consulted cousin Harry first about whether he wanted to be invited".

But, Harry seemingly "declined that option."

The column further reads, "So it's true he wasn't invited, but only because he asked not to be. Harry's truth can be very confusing at times."

However, earlier, an insider claimed that Prince Harry "believes" it's William's influence, so that's why Peter "snubbed" him.