Madonna to surprise UK streets after unexpected New York show

Madonna brought Times Square to a standstill with a surprise outdoor concert this week, and British fans could soon be getting their own moment with the Queen of Pop.

The 67-year-old performed a high-energy six-song set in New York to celebrate her forthcoming album Confessions II, emerging from a billboard onto a ledge before taking the stage in a pink corset and fishnets.

Thousands gathered in the heart of the city for the spectacle, with Madonna dancing her way through the set on a rotating platform and swinging her leg over a perspex railing.

Her daughter Mercy was among those watching from the crowd.

The performance included Get Together and I Love New York, both originally featured on her 2005 album Confessions On A Dancefloor, played live for the first time since 2006.

She also unveiled Love Sensation, the third track from the new record, which shot to the top of the iTunes chart shortly after, landing ahead of Taylor Swift's Toy Story 5 contribution I Knew It, I Knew You.

Taking aim at Charli XCX, who recently declared the "dancefloor is dead," Madonna was characteristically unapologetic.

"People think that dance music is superficial, but they've got it all wrong," she said on stage.

"The dancefloor is not just a place, it's a threshold. It's a ritualistic space where movement replaces language."

Now, according to The US Sun, plans are being drawn up for a series of live shows in the UK to mark the album's release.

The outlet shared that Live Nation, Madonna's long-time touring partner, is involved in the project, though a full-scale world tour is not on the cards.

"Performing is everything to Madonna and she is going all out to make sure this era is one of her greatest," a source told the outlet.

"Her last run of shows were all about her legacy, but now she's reinvigorated to be an innovator. She's currently mulling over a number of live show options for a handful of dates."

Her last major run was the 81-date Celebration Tour, which kicked off with four nights at London's O2 in October 2023.

Whatever form this next chapter takes, it sounds like it will be something rather different. Confessions II is out on 3 July.