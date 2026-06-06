The Rock reacts to influencer's criticism over star selling shampoo

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has reacted to an influencer’s viral criticism over the fact that the famously bald star is selling shampoo.

The 54-year-old actor poked fun at himself after TikTok creator Katy Napier posted a video of herself stumbling across his men’s personal care brand, Papatui, in a shop.

Showing the hair products on the shelf right next to a life-size advertisement of Johnson’s completely hairless head, the influencer joked to her audience not to give up on their dreams because The Rock is successfully selling shampoo and conditioner despite being bald.

The viral clip quickly racked up over 5 million likes, prompting Johnson to stitch the video on social media while dressed in character with long locks as Maui for the upcoming live-action Moana movie.

Simply smiling at the camera, the Hollywood A-lister confessed in his caption that the joke had made him "belly laugh.. HARD", before playfully adding that sometimes a Demigod’s radiant and ravishing hair needs shampoo and conditioner.

Signing off the good-natured response as Maui, the action star even teased the influencer by revealing he has a little gift heading her way.

The line of grooming items is part of Johnson's personal care brand, Papatui, which originally launched in Target stores back in 2024.