Princess, Junior Andre refuse to let Katie-Kerry drama get in way

Princess, Junior Andre prove family bond remains strong amid Katie Price's tough time

Princess and Junior were spotted together enjoying a fun-filled trip to Monaco visit ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix.

The siblings appeared unfazed by their mum Katie Price's marital drama surrounding her husband Lee Andrews.

The former glamour model, 48, recently returned to the UK after a quick trip to Dubai amid the ongoing controversy involving Lee.

Meanwhile, sources believe she is considering divorce once Lee is released from prison.

Princess, Junior Andre prove family bond remains strong amid Katie Price's tough time

Lee is currently in Al Awir Central Prison where he is being held for fraud allegations and requires a six-figure sum to be paid in order to secure his release.

Katie visited Lee at the notorious Al Awir Central Prison on Wednesday, where he is being held for fraud allegations, and was told he needs to stump up at least £150,000 to be freed.

While Katie is dealing uncertainty surrounding the future of her relationship, her children Princess and Junior, spent quality time together, creating happy memories alongside Junior's girlfriend Jasmine and their friend, Heidi Katona, daughter of Kerry Katona.

Heid's presence is particularly notable as Kerry's friendship with Katie has reportedly become strained due to issues linked to Lee.

Meanwhile, Princess recently expressed her desire to become a regular This Morning presenter.

She attended the Black Carpet at the LGBT awards 2026 in London's Grosvenor Square alongside Christine McGuinness.

Earlier on Thursday, Princess also made her presenting debut on This Morning.