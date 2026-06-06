Harry Styles wins over fans with performance of old hit

Harry Styles charmed fans with a nostalgic rendition of one of his hits at latest concert.

On Friday night, June 5, the former One Direction star wrapped up his 10-night Together, Together residency at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

During the Amsterdam finale, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker performed his song Cherry.

While some fans might have missed his Coachella performance, others were there to remind that he recently played the song at the annual music festival.

Some fans wrote on several clips that he performed the song for the first time in five years and he last sang it during his Love On tour in 2021.

However that’s not the case as other supporters confirmed that the As It Was singer treated fans to a live rendition of Cherry just recently during his Coachella gig.

One admirer corrected the original post author, writing, “He sang it last 2nd weekend of Coachella, 22.4.22.”

Another added, “I believe he sang it at Coachella weekend 2!”

Styles treats fans to a special musical moment at his last concert in Amsterdam after kicking off the highly anticipated Together, Together world tour on May 16.

With the Amsterdam leg now complete, the tour moves directly to its next stop in London for a multi-night residency at Wembley Stadium starting next Friday.