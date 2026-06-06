Alison Hammond shines on 'This Morning' after remarkable lifestyle change

Alison previously revealed that she achieved her weight loss without the help of weight-loss injections

One can only say 'wow' at her incredible transformation from 30 stone to 11 stone.

This is none other than popular presenter Alison Hammond, who stunned fans with her toned physique on Friday's episode of This Morning, looking sensational in a bright green dress.

The bubbly presenter appeared alongside Dermot O'Leary on the ITV programe.

Alison's gruelling boxing sessions and intensive physical training routines have clearly paid it off, as she looked incredibly fit in a green midi dress, accessorised with gold jewellery and a flawless makeup.

She later shared a photo of her Friday look on Instagram, with her hair stylist Michelle Sultan gushing: 'Curls outttt.'

Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with praise for the star's transformation, with one writing: 'Your glow up is phenomenal.'

Fellow This Morning star Lisa Snowdon commneted: 'Oh my! I LOVE this look.'

The TV personality has lost 11 stone over the past five years, after discovering she was pre-diabetic – a condition she has reversed through healthier eating habits and regular exercise.

Alison previously revealed that she achieved her weight loss without the help of weight-loss injections.

She also shared details of her fitness routine with her personal trainer, which includes early morning workouts.