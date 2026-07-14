Six children die in HIV outbreak linked to Karachi's Valika Hospital: Sindh minister

In this image taken on May 8, 2019, a doctor examines the blood sample from a patient for a HIV test at a state-run hospital. — AFP/File

Inquiry report led to suspension of overall 37 employees: minister.

Show-cause notices issued to 10 Valika Hospital employees: Ghani.

Treatment of HIV-affected children underway at different hospitals.



Six children affected by the HIV outbreak linked to Karachi's Kulsoom Bai Valika Hospital have died, Sindh Labour and Social Protection Minister Saeed Ghani confirmed on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Ghani said the government would not abandon the affected families and was working closely with medical experts, including specialists from the private sector, to address the situation.

The minister confirmed that government data showed at least 78 children had been infected with HIV linked to the hospital, but noted that the number of affected individuals could rise.

The minister said authorities had so far screened 10,500 people in surrounding areas as part of the investigation, with 120 testing positive for HIV.

He, however, said it had not been established that all those infected contracted HIV at the hospital.

The minister said a standardised form had been developed in consultation with experts to collect comprehensive data on patients and help investigators determine the source and extent of the outbreak.

Referring to disciplinary proceedings, Ghani said show-cause notices were issued to 10 individuals in connection with the HIV case at Valika Hospital. He added that another inquiry committee had been constituted on the orders of the ombudsman.

The minister said the inquiry committee, constituted over the directives of the ombudsman, submitted its report on June 19.

Following the submission of the report, the provincial authorities suspended a total of 37 employees who had been specifically named by the committee.

Ghani said treatment of all HIV-affected children was not stopped during this probe and stressed that the identities and personal details of affected individuals were kept confidential.

"If a family learns that its child has tested HIV-positive, it is natural for them to be deeply concerned," he said.

The latest developments come days after the number of confirmed HIV cases linked to the Sindh Employees' Social Security Institution (Sessi)-run Valika Hospital rose to 80 children.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) had sought an explanation from the provincial government over the outbreak, while authorities continue to investigate allegations that contaminated syringes may have been reused at the hospital.

Earlier, the Sessi allocated Rs2 billion for an endowment fund aimed at providing long-term medical treatment and welfare support to the affected children.