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Harriet Sperling sparks 'Kate effect' buzz with stunning bridal photo reveal

Emilia Wickstead creates timeless couture moment for Harriet Sperling’s royal wedding dress
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 06, 2026

Harriet Sperling sparks &apos;Kate effect&apos; buzz with stunning bridal photo reveal

Harriet Sperling’s bridal close-up moment has already captured attention, with her elegant presence some are now calling a potential new royal style phenomenon.

As the newest addition to the wider Royal Family circle through her marriage to Peter Phillips, Harriet’s appearance on her wedding day has drawn comparisons to the influence long associated with the Princess of Wales, often referred to as “The Kate Effect.”

That phrase describes how items worn by Princess Kate from statement coats to subtle beauty choices frequently sell out within hours, underlining her powerful impact on fashion and consumer trends. 

Dubbed by some commentators as “The Harriet Effect,” the idea reflects her effortless blend of modern elegance and relatable charm. 

She is seen as someone the public may easily connect with, echoing the early appeal of Kate Middleton before she became Princess of Wales.

According to reports, the bride showed a touch of nerves ahead of her walk down the aisle, taking a few quiet moments in the car to steady herself before stepping out.

The wedding dress, designed by Emilia Wickstead, described by the designer as a balance of “authentic, traditional and modern.” 

The bride completed her look with ivory satin Jimmy Choo heels and fine jewellery from Pragnell, including a tiara, earrings, and her engagement ring.

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