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Duchess Sophie wows in romantic pleats and statement accessories

Lady Louise Windsor absent as Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh bring family presence
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 06, 2026

Duchess Sophie wows in romantic pleats and statement accessories
Duchess Sophie wows in romantic pleats and statement accessories

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh made a stylish appearance at a special royal event.

Sophie wore a chic Beulah London dress featuring a flowing pleated skirt, the brand’s signature button detailing, and soft ruffled sleeves that added a romantic touch to the sophisticated look. 

The Duchess who recently described Windsor Flower Show as personally significant, elevated her outfit further with a statement feather-embellished hat and an on-trend raffia handbag adorned with delicate floral appliqués.

Her fashion-forward appearance drew attention as one of the standout looks of the occasion, reflecting her reputation for blending classic royal elegance with modern trends.

The Duke of Edinburgh accompanied his wife, with the couple joined by their son, James, Earl of Wessex, who is currently focused on his A-level studies.

Their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, was not present at the event, but the family’s appearance still added a warm and familiar royal presence to the gathering.

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