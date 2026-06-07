Katie Price worries fans with slim-frame video after difficult week

The former glamour model, 48, returned home from Dubai this week after accepting her marriage to Lee is over

Katie Price is continuing to navigate one of the most difficult periods of life, while trying to remain positive by sharing inspirational messages with fans.

The former glamour model,48, recently shared that stress has taken a significant toll on her health, admitting she now looks skeletal after experiencing dramatic weight loss amid the ongoing turmoil surrounding her husband Lee Andrews' imprisonment.

The former glamour model, 48, returned home from Dubai this week after accepting her marriage to Lee is over and removing her wedding ring following a face-to-face meeting with his ex Dina Taji.

The self-proclaimed businessman is currently incarcerated over a 'private civil matter' at Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison and requires a six-figure sum to be paid in order to secure his release.

However, shortly afterwards Katie shared a concerning clip on Snapchat while wearing a a pair of tight black leggings where her very slim frame was displayed.

She said: 'I am so stressed at the minute. Look, I'm just losing weight.'

She then compared her figure to a cartoon character, saying: 'I actually look like a Skeletor.'

Pointing to her thigh gap she added: 'Look, look at that gap... Life in general is stress but I'm good.

'What I mean is I'm good and everything but obviously it takes a toll on your body. Because my adrenaline is like… That's what it is, it's the adrenaline pumping.'

Despite her weight woes she did also take to Instagram to support her son Junior, 20, as he performed in Monaco amid the Grand Prix.

Last month Katie spent some quality time with Princess and Junior as they celebrated her 48th birthday together at her West Sussex home.