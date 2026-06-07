King Charles gives stern order to Prince William: 'I am in control'

King Charles made a bold move in order to reassert his control over Prince William.

Peter Phillips and Harriety Sperling's wedding saw a number of royals, dressed in chic attire, gracing the event.

Among key royals, two faces left fans surprised. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, alongside their husbands, made an appearance at the Gloucestershire wedding amid the Andrew scandal.

In a now viral photo, William was seen greeting his cousin Beatrice, dismissing the rumours of a rift.

As per Daily Mail, royal expert Tom Sykes said, "Yesterday was an expression of Charles pulling power back. This is what Charles wanted to see yesterday."

He added, "William was making it clear that he is a loyal servant and will ultimately go along with what his father wants, per the military foundational structures of the Royal Family."

But another royal commentator, Phil Dampier, believes that there was no ill will between the royals and the York sisters.

"The King and Prince William have always been very fond of Beatrice and Eugenie and don’t blame them for the sins of their parents," he shared.