North West faces backlash after teaming up with famous “nepo baby” on new track

North West just dropped a new single and it is already getting massive reaction online, with many fans questioning the release.

The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has teamed up with 16 year old Lil Novi for her latest track.

Lil Novi is also from a famous music family as the son of rapper Lil Wayne and singer Nivea.

Their new song, titled Mula Tha Root of All Evil, was released on June 5 as its North’s second solo music release and comes as she continues exploring a music path at a very young age.

The track, however, got an intense sound with heavy beats and bold rap style. In the music video, the daughter of reality star appears with blue hair and grills on her teeth, adding to the dramatic look of the project.

The lyrics focus heavily on money and success, with both young artists making strong statements about wealth and fame.

After release, the song went viral in no time but not for positive reasons, as many social media users criticised it, with some calling it confusing and even harshly describing it as “noise pollution”.

Others linked the reaction to nepotism in the music industry, pointing out the famous backgrounds of both young artists.

Still, a few fans said it could be the beginning of something bigger in their careers.