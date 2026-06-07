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Kim Kardashian called ‘rude' over tense TV reporter encounter at Monaco event

The Kardashians sisters avoided the media interaction before turning back to their team
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 07, 2026

Kim Kardashian called ‘rude&apos; over tense TV reporter encounter at Monaco event
Kim Kardashian called ‘rude’ over tense TV reporter encounter at Monaco event

Kim Kardashian faced massive backlash online after an awkward moment at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The 45-year-old reality star was seen ignoring a live TV interview attempt from Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle.

Kim was at the famous Formula 1 race on Sunday to support her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, who is racing for Ferrari this season.

She was joined by her sister Khloé Kardashian as they watched the pre race events in Monaco.

During the grid walk, Brundle approached Kim and Khloé to ask a few questions on live television, a regular part of his race day coverage.

However, the sisters did not respond and appeared to avoid the interaction before turning back to their team.

The moment, however, went viral in no time and many F1 fans reacted strongly on social media.

Some of them criticised the behaviour, calling it disrespectful meanwhile others accused Kim of arrogance and ignoring the spirit of the event.

The clip triggered a wave of chatter point among iviewers who was watching the broadcast.

Despite the criticism, Kim continued to attract attention for her stunning appearance at the race where she wore a stylish cream outfit and was seen supporting Hamilton from the VIP area with her Kardashians sister Khloé

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