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Mrs Brown's Boys star left heartbroken after major double loss

Dermot O’Neill's wife passed away on June 1 after battling stage four cancer
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 07, 2026

Mrs Brown&apos;s Boys star left heartbroken after major double loss
Mrs Brown's Boys star left heartbroken after major double loss

Dermot O’Neill, who is best known for playing Grandad Harold Brown in Mrs Brown’s Boys, opened up about a very painful time in his life after losing his wife and sister within weeks.

His wife, Patricia O’Neill, passed away on June 1 at the age of 60 after battling stage four cancer.

She was being cared for at St Francis Hospice in Dublin after doctors found a few tumours in her stomach as she was told that she only got some months to live after her diagnosis.

Just a few weeks before this, Dermot’s sister Patricia, aged 86, also died in the same hospice after suffering a stroke.

The actor said the double loss has left him feeling completely “heartbroken and very lonely.” He shared that he is still trying to process everything and cope with the pain.

Dermot recalled the moment he found out about his wife’s death. He said his daughter called him in the early hours of the morning to give him the news.

Even though he already knew she was very sick, he still hoped she would recover.

The actor said the sadness feels overwhelming and that everyday life now feels very difficult.

Dermot O’Neill added that losing two close family members in such a short time has been one of the hardest experiences of his life.

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